UK coronavirus death toll could be 15% higher than shown in daily data - ONS

Britain's death toll from the coronavirus could run some 15% higher than the daily statistics have indicated so far, according to data that include deaths in the community published on Tuesday.

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Britain's death toll from the coronavirus could run some 15% higher than the daily statistics have indicated so far, according to data that include deaths in the community published on Tuesday.

The Office for National Statistics said 6,235 people in England and Wales had died by April 3 with mentions of COVID-19 on their death certificates.

"When looking at data for England, this is 15% higher than the NHS numbers as they include all mentions of COVID-19 on the death certificate, including suspected COVID-19, as well as deaths in the community," ONS statistician Nick Stripe said.

Unlike the daily data published by the government that show only deaths in hospitals, these figures include deaths in the community, such as at nursing homes.

In London, nearly half (46.6%) of deaths registered in Week 14 involved COVID-19.

