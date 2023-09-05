UK consumers 'very thoughtful' on big ticket spending -Asda chairman

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Britons are thinking very hard about spending on so-called big ticket items, the chairman of supermarket Asda said on Tuesday.

"There is no doubt about it, public confidence is down, people are thoughtful about spending money because they have to be, people are very thoughtful about big ticket spending," Stuart Rose told LBC radio.

