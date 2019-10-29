UK consumers more cautious about borrowing in run-up to Brexit deadline - BoE

British consumers showed further signs of caution as their borrowing increased at the slowest pace in more than five years in September ahead of a Brexit deadline which has since been postponed, data showed.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.