UK consumer lending surged in February, BoE data shows

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Lending to consumers in Britain rose in net terms last month by the largest amount in nearly five years, driven by credit card borrowing, Bank of England data showed on Tuesday.

Consumer credit rose by a net 1.876 billion pounds ($2.46 billion) in February, the BoE said, around 1 billion pounds more than expected in a Reuters poll of economists and marking the biggest increase since March 2017.

Net lending for January was revised down to 143 million pounds from 608 million pounds previously.

Credit card lending accounted for the bulk of the increase, at 1.5 billion pounds.

The data showed both mortgage approvals and the value of secured lending were weaker than expected, in a tentative sign that the housing market may have lost a little of its recent heat.

Lenders approved 70,993 mortgages last month compared, down from 73,841 in January. ($1 = 0.7641 pounds)

