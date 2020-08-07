UK considers blocking migrant boats before they enter British waters - The Times

UK ministers are considering blocking migrant boats in the English Channel before they can enter British waters in a desperate effort to stem rising numbers of crossings, The Times newspaper reported.

The approach being considered is modelled on tactics used by Australia against migrants and could involve the Royal Navy and Border Force intercepting vessels as they leave French waters, according to the newspaper. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +918061822589; Reuters Messaging: Bhargav.Acharya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BRITAIN MIGRANTS/

