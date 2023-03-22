Markets
AVGO

UK considering in-depth probe into Broadcom-VMware merger

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 22, 2023 — 07:06 am EDT

Written by Muvija M for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday it was considering whether to refer U.S. chipmaker Broadcom's AVGO.O $61 billion acquisition of VMware VMW.N for an in-depth probe after finding the deal could harm competition.

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by Paul Sandle)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO
VMW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.