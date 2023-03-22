UK considering in-depth probe into Broadcom-VMware merger

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday it was considering whether to refer U.S. chipmaker Broadcom's AVGO.O $61 billion acquisition of VMware VMW.N for an in-depth probe after finding the deal could harm competition.

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by Paul Sandle)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.