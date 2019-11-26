UK Conservatives' poll lead over Labour narrows to 11 points-Kantar poll

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour Party has squeezed the governing Conservatives' opinion poll lead to 11 points from 18 over the last week, a survey by Kantar showed on Tuesday, ahead of a Dec. 12 election.

Support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives fell 2 points to 43%, while Labour was up 5 points on 32%. The pro-European Union Liberal Democrats were down 2 points on 14%, while the Brexit Party was up 1 point on 3%.

Kantar surveyed 1,097 people online between Nov. 21 and 25.

The poll is the second in two days to show a narrowing of the Conservatives' lead. On Monday, an ICM poll for Reuters gave the Conservatives a 7-point lead, down from 10 points a week earlier.

Both parties have published their manifestos, setting out the policies they plan to implement if elected, since the previous Kantar and ICM polls were conducted.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William Schomberg; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((kylie.maclellan@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 0401; Reuters Messaging: kylie.maclellan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.