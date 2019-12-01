UK Conservatives' lead over Labour narrows to 9 points -Survation

Stocks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party saw its lead over Labour narrow to 9 percentage points in the last week, but remains the front runner ahead of a national election on Dec. 12, a Survation poll for ITV's Good Morning Britain said on Monday.

The poll indicated that the Conservatives were supported by 42% of voters, up 1 point, while Labour rose 3 points to 33%.

The pro-EU Liberal Democrats were down 4 points to 11% and the Brexit Party fell 2 points to 3%, according to the telephone poll conducted between Nov. 26 and Nov. 30.

