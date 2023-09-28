UK confirms zero-emission production timetable for carmakers

Adds details, context

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday confirmed that carmakers must ensure all new vehicles they produce are zero-emission by 2035, sticking to the existing timetable for manufacturers despite last week's five-year delay to the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.

"Our mandate provides certainty for manufacturers, benefits drivers by providing more options and helps grow the economy," transport minister Mark Harper said.

Clarity on the rules was welcomed by car industry groups and manufacturers, who had urged the government last week to provide certainty, warning of disruption to supply chains and investment plans.

Under the so-called zero emission vehicles (ZEV) mandate, carmakers having a target of selling 22% electric vehicles next year, rising in increments until a target of 80% electric car sales by 2030%, eventually reaching 100% in 2035.

Campaigners said the government was sending mixed signals by instructing manufacturers to ramp up zero-emission vehicle production while at the same time giving consumers more time to make the switch away from petrol and diesel vehicles.

The government also stuck to its previous target of 70% electric van sales by 2030 and 100% by 2035, although it softened some of the targets for the next three years.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.