US Markets

UK confident of Canadian trade deal by Jan. 1, minister says

Contributor
Michael Holden Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REDMOND

Britain is confident that it will strike a trade deal with Canada by the end of the year, British trade minister Greg Hands said on Tuesday.

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Britain is confident that it will strike a trade deal with Canada by the end of the year, British trade minister Greg Hands said on Tuesday.

"It is an incredibly important deal," Hands told parliament, saying Canada was an important strategic partner and 16th largest trading partner.

Last week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the deal was a "really easy one" and was hopeful it would be agreed before January.

(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Alistair Smout)

((michael.holden@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3213; Reuters Messaging: michael.holden.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular