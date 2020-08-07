UK concerned by rise in small boats crossing English Channel from France

(Adds comment by immigration minister, adds background)

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain is concerned by an "unacceptable" rise in the number of small boats crossing the English Channel from France and would act to return "illegal" migrants, its immigration compliance minister, Chris Philp, said in an opinion piece for The Telegraph newspaper.

Philp said he was going to Paris next week to discuss the issue. Britain would urge France to stop migrants from getting into boats and would also "need to intercept" those who do leave France and "return those who make it to our shores," he wrote in the newspaper https://bit.ly/2PxvZaS.

A rising number of migrants attempting to cross the English Channel from France have led to ministers demanding tougher actions from the French government.

"The French must ensure that migrants who are caught attempting to reach the UK by boat cannot do so again,, Philp wrote.

Separately, The Times newspaper reported that UK ministers are considering blocking migrant boats in the English Channel before they can enter British waters, modelled on tactics used by Australia against migrants, which could involve the Royal Navy and Border Force intercepting vessels as they leave French waters.

Almost 4,000 people have crossed the English Channel this year in more than 300 small boats, according to a BBC report.

Most migrants include families from countries like Yemen, Egypt, Sudan and Iraq, among others, fleeing their homes in search of better jobs and living conditions. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +918061822589; Reuters Messaging: Bhargav.Acharya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BRITAIN MIGRANTS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.