UK competition watchdog to examine road fuel market in depth

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said it had concerns about the road fuel market, including the differences between petrol and diesel prices in rural and urban areas, as it launched an in-depth study on Friday.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the growing gap between the price of crude oil when it enters refineries, and the wholesale price when it leaves refineries as petrol or diesel also needed to be examined.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Sachin Ravikumar)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.