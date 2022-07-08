Markets

UK competition watchdog to examine road fuel market in depth

Paul Sandle Reuters
Britain's competition regulator said it had concerns about the road fuel market, including the differences between petrol and diesel prices in rural and urban areas, as it launched an in-depth study on Friday.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the growing gap between the price of crude oil when it enters refineries, and the wholesale price when it leaves refineries as petrol or diesel also needed to be examined.

