UK competition watchdog secures Google commitments on third-party cookies

Paul Sandle Reuters
LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Friday it had secured commitments from Google GOOGL.O about the tech giant's proposal to remove third-party cookies from its Chrome browser.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the commitments were a result of action it launched against the U.S. company in January following concerns that its proposals could restrict competition in digital advertising.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

