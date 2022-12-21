Markets

UK competition watchdog says ForFarmers-Boparan JV could trigger higher costs for farmers

December 21, 2022 — 02:55 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Adds CMA director comment, background

Dec 21 (Reuters) - UK competition watchdog said on Wednesday the potential joint venture between Dutch animal feed maker ForFarmers FFARM.AS and British firm Boparan could lead to farmers paying higher prices to feed poultry.

"With food prices already increasing and the wider cost of living crisis, it is vital that we don't allow a reduction in competition between poultry feed suppliers, which could make this situation worse - both for farmers and shoppers at the check-out," Sorcha O'Carroll, senior director of mergers at the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in a statement.

ForFarmers UK, a unit of Amsterdam-listed ForFarmers NV, and 2Agriculture, a British firm owned by holding company Boparan Private Office, in July agreed to merge their businesses in the UK into a joint venture.

The deal raised competition concerns in four local areas across East Anglia, north-western England and North Wales, the CMA said after Phase 1 probe, and warned these areas could see higher prices for poultry feed, lower quality feed or worse quality of service.

The CMA said it was also concerned that the JV could unfairly favour Boparan's chicken farming and processing businesses.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.