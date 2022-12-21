Markets

UK competition watchdog says ForFarmers-Boparan deal could trigger higher costs for farmers

December 21, 2022 — 02:32 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Dec 21 (Reuters) - UK competition watchdog said on Wednesday the potential joint venture between Dutch animal feed maker ForFarmers FFARM.AS and British firm Boparan could lead to farmers paying higher prices to feed poultry.

The deal raised competition concerns in four local areas across East Anglia, north-western England and North Wales where it could lead to higher prices for poultry feed, lower quality feed or worse quality of service, the Competition and Markets Authority said after its Phase 1 probe.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

Reuters
