Markets
AVGO

UK competition watchdog probes $61 bln Broadcom-VMware deal

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

January 25, 2023 — 06:39 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Adds details on deal, background

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday it had started the first phase of an investigation into U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Inc's AVGO.O $61 billion acquisition of cloud-computing firm VMware Inc VMW.N.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in November it was investigating whether the deal between the two U.S.-listed companies could substantially hurt competition in Britain, adding that it had until March 22 to decide.

The Broadcom-VMware deal was one of the biggest announcements globally in 2022, marking the chipmaker's attempt to diversify into the enterprise software segment.

Tech deals have drawn intense scrutiny from regulators around the world on concerns over too much market clout in the hands of a few firms and the possibility of bigger companies acquiring startups only to shut them down.

Broadcom and VMware did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Vinay Dwivedi)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO
VMW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.