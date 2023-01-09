UK competition watchdog directs in-depth probe into ForFarmers-Boparan deal

Refiles to correct ForFarmers spelling in headline

Jan 9 (Reuters) - UK competition watchdog on Monday called for an in-depth probe into the potential joint venture between Dutch animal feed maker ForFarmers FFARM.AS and British firm Boparan.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the undertakings offered by ForFarmers and Boparan did not provide reasonable solution to the substantial lessening of competition pointed out by the regulator last month.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

