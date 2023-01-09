Markets

UK competition watchdog directs in-depth probe into ForFarmers-Boparan deal

January 09, 2023 — 02:22 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - UK competition watchdog on Monday called for an in-depth probe into the potential joint venture between Dutch animal feed maker ForFarmers FFARM.AS and British firm Boparan.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the undertakings offered by ForFarmers and Boparan did not provide reasonable solution to the substantial lessening of competition pointed out by the regulator last month.

