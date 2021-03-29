Markets
UK competition watchdog clears Uber's takeover of Autocab

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

Britain's competition watchdog said on Monday it had cleared Uber's takeover of UK tech firm Autocab, a taxi booking and dispatch software provider, after its initial probe found the deal would not affect competition in the market.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority found that there was "only limited indirect competition" between the two companies, adding that it did not find evidence that Autocab could become a more direct competitor to Uber in the future.

