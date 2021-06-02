UK competition watchdog approves Adevinta acquisition of eBay classified ads unit

Markets
LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog on Wednesday approved Norway's Adevinta's ADEV.OL planned acquisition of U.S. e-commerce group eBay's EBAY.O classified ads business.

The Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement it would not refer the acquisition or eBay's purchase of a minority stake in Adevinta to further investigation.

The two companies said in March they planned to sell three smaller British units in order to secure regulatory approval for a long-planned tie-up of their global classified ads businesses.

Adevinta in a statement welcomed the CMA move, and said it targeted completion of the acquisition in the second quarter this year, subject to regulator approval in Austria.

