UK competition regulator starts enforcement action on certain housebuilders

Britain's competition watchdog said on Friday it would launch an enforcement action involving four of the country's big housebuilders, saying they may have broken a consumer protection law in relation to leasehold homes.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was opening enforcement cases to focus on certain practices of Barratt Developments BDEV.L, Persimmon Homes, Taylor Wimpey TW.L and Countryside Properties CSPC.L.

TW PSN

