May 26 (Reuters) - UK's competition watchdog on Friday said social media giant Meta Platforms Inc META.O had offered to limit the use of other businesses' advertising data in order to address its concerns.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

