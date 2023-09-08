UK competition regulator provisionally backs CAA over Heathrow charges

Adds detail, background

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said it provisionally backed the aviation regulator, the CAA, in most of its decisions over how much Heathrow Airport can charge airlines over the 2024-2026 period, after both airlines and the airport launched appeals.

The Competitions and Markets Authority, the CMA, stepped in to review the CAA's decision after the cut to charges it proposed for the next three years angered both sides.

Britain's Heathrow said lower fees would hit investment, while the airlines, British Airways ICAG.L and Virgin Atlantic, said the cuts did not go far enough.

The CMA now has until Oct. 17 to decide whether to allow or dismiss the appeals, it said in its statement on Friday.

"Overall we provisionally consider that the CAA was not wrong in most of the decisions that were appealed to us," the CMA said.

