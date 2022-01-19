UK competition regulator probes NortonLifeLock $8.6 bln takeover of Avast

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator has launched an investigation into whether a takeover by U.S. cybersecurity firm NortonLifeLock Inc NLOK.O of London-listed rival Avast Plc AVST.L will reduce choice for customers in the country.

The Competition and Markets Authority said on Wednesday it had launched a merger inquiry, inviting comments from interested parties and giving a deadline of March 16 for a preliminary decision.

The deal, announced in August for up to $8.6 billion in cash and shares, aims to create a leader in consumer security software.

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, editing by Iain Withers)

((andres.gonzalez@thomsonreuters.com; 0034 647 69 49 89; Reuters Messaging: andres.gonzalez.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.