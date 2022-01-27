Markets
UK competition regulator probes Clayton $10 bln deal for Morrisons

Andres Gonzalez Reuters
Britain's competition regulator has formally open an investigation into whether a takeover by U.S. private equity Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Holdings (CD&R) of Morrisons will reduce choice for customers in the country.

The Competition and Markets Authority said on Thursday it had launched a merger inquiry, inviting comments from interested parties and giving a deadline of March 24 for a preliminary decision.

CD&R, which has former Tesco TSCO.L boss Terry Leahy as a senior adviser, won an auction for Morrisons on Oct. 2, bidding a penny a share more than a consortium led by Softbank-owned Fortress Investment Group.

