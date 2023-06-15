News & Insights

UK competition regulator probes $2.1 bln LKQ-Uni-Select deal

June 15, 2023 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by Sinchita Mitra for Reuters ->

June 15 (Reuters) - UK's competition regulator on Thursday launched a probe into auto parts provider LKQ Corp's LKQ.O C$2.8 billion ($2.10 billion) deal to buy Uni-Select Inc UNS.TO.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has set a deadline of Aug. 10 for its preliminary decision.

The deal, which was announced in February, is expected to help LKQ tap into Canada-based Uni-Select's strong presence in the aftermarket auto parts business.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

($1 = 1.3329 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

