News & Insights

Markets
AIG

UK competition regulator decides against in-depth probe of Aviva, AIG Life UK merger

Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

March 28, 2024 — 03:15 am EDT

Written by Huw Jones for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Thursday that it has decided not to open an in-depth 'phase 2' investigation into Aviva's AV.L acquisition of AIG Life UK.

Britain's Aviva agreed last September to buy the UK life insurance business of U.S. insurer AIG, known as AIG Life UK, for 460 million pounds ($580.43 million).

The transaction was expected to add 1.3 million individual protection customers and 1.4 million group protection members to Aviva's business, the UK insurer said at the time.

"The Competition and Markets Authority has decided, on the information currently available to it, not to refer the above merger to a phase 2 investigation under the provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002," the regulator said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7925 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.