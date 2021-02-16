UK competition regulator concerned over $9.2 bln eBay-Adevinta deal

OSLO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The British competition authority (CMA) has expressed concerns about the planned acquisition by Norway's Adevinta ADEV.OL of eBay's EBAY.O classified ads business, Adevinta said on Tuesday.

The deal, worth $9.2 billion and announced in July, would create the world's largest classifieds group if it went ahead.

The firms will together propose legally binding solutions to resolve the regulator's concerns before the deadline of Feb. 23, Adevinta said.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Nora Buli)

