UK competition regulator concerned over $9.2 bln eBay-Adevinta deal

Gwladys Fouche Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

The British competition authority (CMA) has expressed concerns about the planned acquisition by Norway's Adevinta of eBay's classified ads business, Adevinta said on Tuesday.

The deal, worth $9.2 billion and announced in July, would create the world's largest classifieds group if it went ahead.

The firms will together propose legally binding solutions to resolve the regulator's concerns before the deadline of Feb. 23, Adevinta said.

