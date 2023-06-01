UK Commercial Property REIT (LSE:UKCM) Price Target Increased by 8.33% to 66.30

The average one-year price target for UK Commercial Property REIT (LSE:UKCM) has been revised to 66.30 / share. This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior estimate of 61.20 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.65 to a high of 68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.46% from the latest reported closing price of 53.70 / share.

UK Commercial Property REIT Maintains 6.33% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.33%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.85%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in UK Commercial Property REIT. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UKCM is 0.05%, a decrease of 28.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 49,005K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,087K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,009K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UKCM by 12.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,657K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,649K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UKCM by 16.30% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 5,588K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 4,068K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,108K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UKCM by 13.30% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 3,489K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,456K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UKCM by 15.00% over the last quarter.

