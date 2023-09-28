UK Commercial Property REIT HY Profit Drops - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd. (UKCM.L) reported that its net profit for the half year ended 30 June 2023 dropped to 40.24 million pounds from 162.36 million pounds in the same period last year. Earnings per share were 3.10 pence compared to 12.49 pence in the previous year.

EPRA earnings per share grew to 1.67 pence from 1.58 pence in the prior year.

Total income for the period was 56.63 million pounds down from 177.76 million pounds in the prior year.

The company paid two interim dividends totalling 1.70 pence per share during the period. Dividend cover for the first half of 2023 was 98%.

