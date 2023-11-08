UK Commercial Property Confirms Merger Talks With Picton Property Income - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Responding to media speculation, UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) confirmed Wednesday that it is in discussions with Picton Property Income Limited in relation to a possible all-share merger on an EPRA NTA for EPRA NTA basis.

There can be no certainty either that an offer will be made nor as to the terms of any such offer.

As per the U.K. rule, Picton is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 6 December 2023, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the Company or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for the company. The deadline can be extended with the consent of the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers.

