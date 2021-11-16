UK commercial landlord Landsec swings to half-year profit

Nov 16 (Reuters) - UK's largest commercial property firm Land Securities Group Plc LAND.L reported on Tuesday a swing to half-year profit, as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic which battered its key Central London-focused office portfolio.

The FTSE 100 firm said profit before tax came in at 275 million pounds ($369.41 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of 835 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7444 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

