UK CMA Launches Inquiry On Roche-Spark Therapeutics Merger

(RTTNews) - The UK competition watchdog has launched its merger inquiry into a proposed acquisition by Roche Holdings Inc. of Spark Therapeutics Inc., and has set deadline of 16 December 2019 for its phase 1 decision.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it is considering whether it is or may be the case that the deal will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation and, if so, whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result, in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.