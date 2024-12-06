U.K. CMA To Launch Formal Investigation Into Outbrain-Teads Deal

(RTTNews) - The Competition and Markets Authority in the U.K. announced Friday that it is investigating the anticipated acquisition by Outbrain, Inc. (OB) of Teads S.A. and the acquisition by Altice Teads S.A. of a minority shareholding in Outbrain Inc.

The CMA is considering whether it is or may be the case that this transaction, if carried into effect, will result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.

The CMA is issuing this preliminary 'invitation to comment' to allow interested parties to submit to the CMA any initial views on the impact that the transaction could have on competition in the UK.

The CMA has not yet launched its formal investigation into this transaction. This invitation to comment is the first part of the CMA's information-gathering process, in advance of the CMA's formal investigation starting.

The CMA may proactively contact companies and organizations that are active in the markets affected by the Merger or have valuable insights or evidence that could assist the CMA's investigation.

