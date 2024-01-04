UK clothing retailer Next upgrades profit outlook again

Adds detail throughout

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next NXT.L on Thursday raised its profit forecast for the year to end-January 2024 for the fifth time in eight months as it reported a better-than-expected 5.7% rise in full-price sales for the nine weeks to Dec. 30.

The group, which trades from about 460 stores in the UK and Ireland and has an online presence in over 70 countries, is often considered a useful gauge of how British consumers are faring.

Next said it expected pretax profit before exceptional items for the year to January 2024 of 905 million pounds ($1.15 billion), ahead of previous guidance of 885 million pounds and the 870.4 million pounds made in 2022/23.

The group also gave guidance for its 2024/25 year, forecasting sales up 6.0% and profit up 5%.

($1 = 0.7886 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

