News & Insights

NXT

UK clothing retailer Next upgrades profit outlook again

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

January 04, 2024 — 02:16 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

Adds detail throughout

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next NXT.L on Thursday raised its profit forecast for the year to end-January 2024 for the fifth time in eight months as it reported a better-than-expected 5.7% rise in full-price sales for the nine weeks to Dec. 30.

The group, which trades from about 460 stores in the UK and Ireland and has an online presence in over 70 countries, is often considered a useful gauge of how British consumers are faring.

Next said it expected pretax profit before exceptional items for the year to January 2024 of 905 million pounds ($1.15 billion), ahead of previous guidance of 885 million pounds and the 870.4 million pounds made in 2022/23.

The group also gave guidance for its 2024/25 year, forecasting sales up 6.0% and profit up 5%.

($1 = 0.7886 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NXT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.