UK clears Broadcom's $69 bln deal to buy VMware

Aug 21 (Reuters) - UK's competition regulator said on Monday it has cleared U.S. tech company Broadcom's AVGO.O $69 billion purchase of VMware VMW.N, following an in-depth phase-2 probe.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in July provisionally cleared the deal, saying it would not weaken competition in the supply of critical computer server products.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

