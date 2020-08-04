UK clears Amazon deal to buy 16% stake in online food platform Deliveroo

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator on Tuesday cleared Amazon's AMZN.O purchase of a 16% stake in online delivery group Deliveroo, following a provisional nod in June.

The Competition and Markets Authority's (CMA) original clearance in April was on the basis that Deliveroo could go out of business without the Amazon investment, but changed its methodology to just focus on competition after criticism.

"Today's final decision is the result of a thorough examination of this deal and the markets in which Amazon and Deliveroo operate," said Stuart McIntosh, the inquiry chair. (https://bit.ly/33vp36F)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2600; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.