UK chief negotiator says aiming for Brexit deal in September

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Britain's assessment is that a Brexit agreement can be reached with the European Union in September, the UK chief negotiator David Frost said on Thursday ahead of a round of negotiations with his EU counterpart Michel Barnier next week.

"As we keep saying, we are not looking for a special or unique agreement. We want a deal with, at its core, an FTA like those the EU has agreed with other friendly countries, like Canada," Frost said on Twitter.

"The UK's sovereignty, over our laws, our courts, or our fishing waters, is of course not up for discussion and we will not accept anything which compromises it - just as we aren't looking for anything which threatens the integrity of the EU’s single market."

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Kate Holton)

((estelle.shirbon@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.