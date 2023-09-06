UK Charity The Great North Air Ambulance To Accept Bitcoin Donations

Today, the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS), a vital air ambulance charity serving the North East, North Yorkshire, Cumbria, and the Isle of Man, has teamed up with CoinCorner, a leading Bitcoin and Lightning service provider, to accept Bitcoin donations on their website.

“We’re delighted to be working with the Great North Air Ambulance Service as they embrace Bitcoin,” said Danny Scott, CEO at CoinCorner. “A growing number of charities are realising the benefits of accepting bitcoin - from opening up to a world of borderless donations, to reducing the time and costs associated with traditional payment methods - this innovative and forward-thinking approach is changing the future of payments.”

The partnership with CoinCorner represents a significant step forward for GNAAS, as they become one of the first air ambulance services in the UK to accept Bitcoin donations. This innovative approach aims to leverage the benefits of Bitcoin, providing supporters with an alternative method to contribute to their life-saving mission.

Ashleigh Chapman, Head of Income and Engagement at GNAAS, shared her enthusiasm for the new initiative, stating, “At the Great North Air Ambulance Service, we strive for innovation in fundraising and want to make it as accessible as possible to donate to our life-saving cause. Bitcoin is an important element of today’s economy, and we hope that accepting donations will enable us to reach a wider range of supporters, increasing our income and allowing us to continue our vital work.”

Supporters of the Great North Air Ambulance Service who wish to contribute through Bitcoin can do so effortlessly by utilizing CoinCorner's Bitcoin payment gateway to make secure and convenient donations. To make a Bitcoin donation to the Great North Air Ambulance Service, visit their dedicated donation page on their website here.

