UK catching up with global markets, minister says after pound's all-time low

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Britain's financial markets were catching up with international markets, City minister Andrew Griffith said on Friday when asked about the pound sliding to an all-time low due to concerns over the government's mini-budget.

"We've seen difficulties in lots of international markets," Griffith told Sky News.

"This particular week, we've seen more movement in the UK than others. But if we look overall at the trajectory of interest rates, for example, going into this week, the UK had seen a lower increase in interest rates than most other major economies. Now, there's been a degree of catching up."

(Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija M; editing by James Davey)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.