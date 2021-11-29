UK carpet maker Victoria to buy rugs division of Belgium's Balta

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Flooring products maker Victoria Plc VCP.L said on Monday it would buy the rugs division along with UK polypropylene carpet and non-woven carpet businesses of Belgium's Balta Group NV BALTA.BR for 138 million euros ($155.50 million).

Victoria, the largest carpet maker in the UK, said it would fund the deal entirely from its existing financial resources and the acquisition would be immediately earnings accretive.

($1 = 0.8875 euros)

