UK carpet maker Victoria to buy rugs division of Belgium's Balta

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Flooring products maker Victoria Plc VCP.L said on Monday it would buy the rugs division along with UK polypropylene carpet and non-woven carpet businesses of Belgium's Balta Group NV BALTA.BR for 138 million euros ($155.50 million).

Victoria, the largest carpet maker in the UK, said it would fund the deal entirely from its existing financial resources and the acquisition would be immediately earnings accretive.

($1 = 0.8875 euros)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.