UK cardboard maker DS Smith CEO to retire

Dec 7 (Reuters) - DS Smith SMDS.L said on Thursday its CEO Miles Roberts will retire after 13 years with the British cardboard maker, and will step down no later than Nov. 30, 2025.

Roberts' formal notice period will start on Dec. 1, 2024, the company said, adding that the one-year-long notice period will give appropriate amount of time to identify and appoint a successor.

The company, which provides packaging, paper and recycling services, recorded a 15% slump in its half-year profit before tax as volumes staggered with consumers spending more on services over goods.

DS Smith said its full-year trading is in line with the management's expectations.

