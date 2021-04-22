Commodities

UK card spending exceeds 90% of pre-COVID level as shops reopen

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - British spending on credit and debit cards rose to 91% of its pre-pandemic level last week, driven by a big jump in spending on goods such as clothes and furniture as non-essential shops in England reopened for the first time since January.

The Office for National Statistics said CHAPS high-value payment data from card processors, collected by the Bank of England, showed that spending on 'delayable' goods such as clothing and furnishings jumped by 26 percentage points to 89% of its pre-crisis average.

