UK car insurer Admiral first-half pre-tax profit halves
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Admiral Group PLC ADML.L:
ADMIRAL - DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 60.0 PENCE PER SHARE
ADMIRAL - HY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX 251.3 VERSUS 482 MILLION STG REPORTED LAST YEAR
ADMIRAL - UK MOTOR PROFIT IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2022 WAS £317.3 MILLION
