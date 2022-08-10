US Markets
SABR

UK car insurer Admiral first-half pre-tax profit halves

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Admiral posted a 48% fall in pre-tax profit in the first half to 251.3 million pounds ($303.50 million), the UK motor insurer said on Wednesday.

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Admiral Group PLC ADML.L:

ADMIRAL - DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 60.0 PENCE PER SHARE

ADMIRAL - HY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX 251.3 VERSUS 482 MILLION STG REPORTED LAST YEAR

ADMIRAL - UK MOTOR PROFIT IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2022 WAS £317.3 MILLION

Source text for Eikon: ID:nGNE5VFfYX

Further company coverage: ADML.L

((Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SABR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular