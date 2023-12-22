News & Insights

US Markets

UK car dealership Lookers may cut 945 jobs

December 22, 2023 — 08:51 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Adds details from statement in paragraph 2 and 4

Dec 22 (Reuters) - British car dealership Lookers Plc said on Friday that it might cut about 945 jobs, or 14.5% of its total workforce, as part of an ongoing strategic review following a deal to sell itself to Global Auto Holdings.

Lookers, which sells new and used cars and vans, in July agreed to a buyout offer of 504.2 million pounds ($641.29 million) from Global Auto, the entity related to privately owned Canadian car dealer Alpha Auto Group.

"(Global Auto and Lookers) have to date identified areas that require restructuring and which will require a redundancy programme to be undertaken," the company said in a statement.

Mark Raban will step down as CEO and Oliver Laird as CFO, Looker said.

($1 = 0.7862 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.