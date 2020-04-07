UK car dealership Inchcape scraps dividend, cuts executive pay

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Car dealership chain Inchcape scrapped its dividend and said its board and senior management would take a 20% pay cut as it sought to cut costs to endure the coronavirus downturn.

The company, which is headquartered in Britain, also said in its statement on Tuesday it was considering accessing the government's Coronavirus Corporate Financing Facility, to boost liquidity.

Inchcape said that it was comfortable that its 600 million pounds ($737 million) of liquidity would be sufficient to see it through a period of reduced activity in 2020, but it would explore the government scheme given the uncertainty.

It has operations in more than 32 international markets, some of which like Australia and Hong Kong continue to trade at lower levels, it said.

($1 = 0.8136 pounds)

