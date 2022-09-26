UK car dealer Pendragon receives proposal offer from top shareholder

British car dealer Pendragon Plc said on Monday it had received an unsolicited preliminary proposal from its largest shareholder Hedin Mobility Group offering to buy the company for 29 pence per share.

Pendragon said Hedin would be required to announce a firm intention to make an offer for the group or walk away by no later than Oct. 24.

