US Markets

UK, Canada stress importance of full probe into Poland missile strike

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

November 16, 2022 — 03:11 am EST

Written by Farouq Suleiman and Sachin Ravikumar for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to stress the importance of a full investigation into a missile strike on Poland, Sunak's office said on Wednesday.

"The prime minister and Prime Minister Trudeau emphasised the importance of a full investigation into the circumstances behind missiles falling in Poland yesterday," Sunak's office said, after the two leaders spoke to Zelenskiy from the G20 summit in Indonesia.

"They stressed that, whatever the outcome of that investigation, Putin's invasion of Ukraine is squarely to blame for the ongoing violence."

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman and Sachin Ravikumar, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.