UK cabinet approves PM Johnson's social care reforms

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cabinet of senior ministers on Tuesday agreed to his proposal to reform how the social care system is funded, Johnson's spokesman said.

"The cabinet agreed to the proposal set out," Johnson's spokesman told reporters following a cabinet meeting. Johnson is due to set out the plans to parliament later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3374; Reuters Messaging: william.james.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.