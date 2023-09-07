News & Insights

UK businesses report lower inflation expectations: BoE

Credit: REUTERS/MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA

September 07, 2023 — 04:32 am EDT

Written by David Milliken for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - British businesses have lowered their expectations for inflation over the year ahead and how much they will increase prices, a Bank of England survey showed on Thursday.

Businesses surveyed in August expect to raise prices by 4.9% over the coming year, 0.5 percentage points less than in July, while they expect consumer price inflation to be 4.8% in a year's time, down from expectations of 5.4% in July.

Businesses' wage growth expectations were unchanged at 5.0%, the Decision Maker Panel figures showed.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.