UK businesses' inflation expectations ease in February: BoE survey

March 02, 2023 — 04:33 am EST

Written by David Milliken for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - British businesses' plans for price rises and their expectations for broader inflation over the year ahead both fell in February, but plans for wage rises remained steady, a Bank of England survey showed on Thursday.

Businesses surveyed in February expected to raise their prices by 5.4% over the coming year, down 0.4% from January, and they expected consumer price inflation of 5.9%, down from 6.4%.

Firms expected pay growth of 5.7%, unchanged from January.

The BoE survey was based on responses from 2,462 chief financial officers between Feb. 3 and Feb. 17.

